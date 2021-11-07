California family caught in between rolling gun battle, killing toddler

Police seeking help from public to help with investigation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A family is in tears after a stray bullet hit their car, killing the toddler traveling with them.

Authorities say it happened around 2:10 p.m. Saturday as the family drove through downtown Oakland. The toddler's name was Jasper Wu.

His relatives gathered at Oakland Children's Hospital. They confirm Jasper was just one month away from his second birthday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Oakland Police Department report the mother driving was on her way home to Fremont. She apparently had other relatives in the car with her, including three children in the back seats.

According to the family, a single shot all of a sudden hit Jasper as they reached the downtown Oakland area.

CHP investigators say evidence recovered from the freeway revealed a rolling gun battle between at least two cars was the source of the stray bullet.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or a motive in the rolling gun battle.

The CHP is asking people who witnessed the shooting to please call them with any information they may have.