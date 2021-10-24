Small earthquake rattles Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning was felt widely across Southern California.

The magnitude 3.6 quake hit just after 7 a.m. and was centered about a mile south-southeast of the Boyle Heights neighborhood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader says the quake was felt at the department’s headquarters in Monterey Park.

Schrader says there have been no reports of damage or injury.