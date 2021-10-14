Skip to Content
California outlaws sales of gas-powered lawnmowers

Generators and other small engines subject to 2024 ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas-powered landscaping equipment will soon be a thing of the past in California thanks to a new law recently signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The measure requires all lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and chain saws to be battery-operated, or plug-in, by 2024. A zero-emission requirement for portable generators takes effect in 2028.

The ban will impact an estimated 50,000 small businesses. However, the same law provides $30 million to help professional landscapers and gardners make the change.

The regulation is part of Gov. Newsom's 2020 Executive Order requiring California to transition to 100% zero-emission on off-road vehicles and equipment by 2035.

