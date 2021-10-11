Investigators find human remains while searching for Lauren Cho

California News

Remains currently being identified

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD) announced that they have recently found unidentified human remains while on their search for Lauren Cho.

She was reported missing in June and a search has been going underway since, as reported by the SBSD's multiple press releases.

The sheriff's department discovered the remains in the desert of Yucca Valley, which were transported to the San Bernadino County Coroner's Division.

Details on the remains may take weeks to process and will not be released until then.

Cho's sister expressed to CNN, "The family is just holding our collective breaths. We so badly desire answers, but already feel the heartbreak of what the answer could be."