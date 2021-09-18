4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California, followed by refinery flares

California News

Earthquake epicenter at Carson shakes SoCal

CARSON, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - An earthquake occurred Friday evening in Southern California, shaking the Carson, Lomita, and Torrance areas near Los Angeles.

Other reports suggest that the quake was felt as far as the San Diego area.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake had a depth of 8.6 miles (14 kilometers), and had the Los Angeles Fire Department deploy personnel to asses damages or provide emergency aid.

There have no been reports of early injuries, however investigations are ongoing.

Later reports note that a refinery in Carson began to send gas flares following the earthquake and the two may be linked, although officials say that this flare is no danger to the public.