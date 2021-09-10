Two migrants rescued in mountains near Ocotillo

California News

Border Patrol agents rescue more migrants lost in the wilderness

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two undocumented individuals were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents Friday morning.

El Centro Sector Dispatch notified the agents about two individuals who's last known GPS coordinates were in the Jacumba Wilderness.

Agents located the men four miles north of the U.S.- Mexico border at about 7:08 AM, they were later taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for medical evolution.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 317 individuals since October.