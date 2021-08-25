One dead as dump truck plows into Anaheim apartment building

California News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and several have been injured after a loaded dump truck veered off a Southern California freeway and slammed into two apartment buildings.

The California Highway Patrol says the truck came down the off-ramp to State Route 57 in Anaheim shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It careened across a road and plowed through the wall of a carport and into an apartment building, pushing a resident into a second apartment building.

Sixty-one-year-old Rory Antoine died at the scene. The driver was hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.