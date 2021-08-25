Skip to Content
California News
By
Published 7:17 AM

One dead as dump truck plows into Anaheim apartment building

MGN

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and several have been injured after a loaded dump truck veered off a Southern California freeway and slammed into two apartment buildings.

The California Highway Patrol says the truck came down the off-ramp to State Route 57 in Anaheim shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It careened across a road and plowed through the wall of a carport and into an apartment building, pushing a resident into a second apartment building.

Sixty-one-year-old Rory Antoine died at the scene. The driver was hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content