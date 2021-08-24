Sacramento mom pleads for help from Kabul airport

California News

Mother stuck in Afghanistan with four children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - A Sacramento family, including a mother and her four children, were desperately pleading for help to get out of Afghanistan. They have been stuck in Kabul since the Taliban takeover.

The family asked not to be identified because they fear what the Taliban could do.

A mother pleading for help.from the Kabul Airportwhere she and her four children are trying to get on a flight back to Sacramento.

Her children are ages 7 to 14.

The family asked not to be identified because they fear what the Taliban could do.

Scenes of chaos have been playing out at the Kabul Airport since the Taliban takeover.

The father in the family is a former armed guard at the US embassy in Afghanistan, and he was able to make it home to Sacramento by getting on one of the first flights out.

A lot of people are being asked to reach out to their member of congress, their congressional representative in order to inform them about their family back home.

During the video call gunshots were fired at the airport gatea cousin said the shots were fired as a deterrent by afgan armed forces.

They are not allowing people to come close up to the gates.

Meanwhile, this family will continue going to the airport every night. They say they feel the airport is safer at night than during the day.