Judge strikes down CA voter-approved law shielding Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as employees

California News

Judge says ride-hailing law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - A California judge has blocked a statewide ballot measure Friday, calling it unconstitutional. Proposition 22 (PROP 22) would've prevented Uber/Lyft drivers, along with similar companies, from not being recognized as employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch decided the voter-approved law can't be enforced because it unconstitutionally, classified the drivers as independent contractors.

Uber, Lyft, and other app-based services contributed $200 million to the PROP 22 campaign. Californians approved what became the state's most expensive ballot measure in history, through the November 2020 ballot.

This ruling has potential to end up in California’s Supreme Court.