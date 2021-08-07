Skip to Content
Mentally ill and homeless: Arrest highlights system’s flaws

Incident involved California governor, causes reflection

OAKLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is homeless and bipolar allegedly threw a water bottle at Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday, June 17. The governor says the brief encounter has remained on his radar.

He highlights that the homeless and mentally-ill population needs attention. According to recent figures, more than 37,000 people in the Golden State are both homeless and have a severe mental illness.

These Californians tend to cycle in and out of jail, emergency rooms and psychiatric holds.

They are one of the most vulnerable communities.

Mental-health experts say lack of in-patient beds, outpatient treatment and supportive housing are to blame for the numbers. Without those services, people with a diagnosed brain illness will not receive the clinical help they need, nor will they be able to thrive.

