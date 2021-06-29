Skip to Content
El Centro invites public to groundbreaking ceremony for new public library

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is inviting the public to attend its ground breaking ceremony for its new public library this Thursday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m. located at 1198 N. Imperial Avenue.

The nearly 20,000 square foot project will include a community room space, staff area, reading area, bookstore, and exterior patios.

Construction is slated to begin on July 2021, and will be completed on July 2022. This project is funded solely by Measure P funds.

To find out more about the City of El Centro library, you can visit their Facebook page.

Adonis Albright

