California to lift most coronavirus restrictions

California News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the state will lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces beginning June 15.

Newsom said enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow many facets of life to return to some level of normalcy. However, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary said the mask mandate will remain in place.

Dr. Mark Ghaly also said the state will not reopen unless there's sufficient vaccine supply to continue the current pace of inoculations. The state has already administered more than 20-million doses.

Ghaly also said coronavirus hospitalizations rates statewide must remain low in order for the state to lift restrictions. Earlier this year, parts of California had virtually no bed space available due to the crush of incoming COVID patients.

The decision comes at a time when many states have already lifted most, or all, of their pandemic-related restrictions. California had some of the strictest pandemic rules in the nation. It was the first to declare a statewide stay-at-home order last spring.