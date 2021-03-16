Alcatraz Re-opens For Indoor Tours

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA/KECY) - Most of the time -- the idea is to stay out of prison, but if it's the defunct prison Alcatraz, and it's open for tours…well, that's a different story.

The shuttered federal penitentiary in San Francisco Bay hasn't housed prisoners in decades, but it was a popular tourist destination.

That is until the coronavirus hit. The foreboding, historic island prison is now re-opening for indoor tours for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

It opened Monday after being closed for more than a year. Mask requirements, social distancing, and other health precautions are in place for all visitors.

Despite reopening, Alcatraz will host far fewer guests than normal -- and ferries to the island will run at a reduced capacity.

Alcatraz opened in august for outdoor-only options, but officials closed it again in December.