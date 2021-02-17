Low income Californians to receive $600 payment

California News

"Golden State stimulus" checks to be issued on top of federal payments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom, (D-Calif.), announced Wednesday he's reached an agreement with state lawmakers that will provide some Californians with a $600 state stimulus payment to help them survive coronavirus-related financial hardships.

The "Golden State stimulus" payments are part of a $9.6 billion economic recovery package. The checks will come in addition to federal payments already approved by Congress. It also includes more than $2 billion in grants for small businesses.

Californians who make less than $30,000 a year are eligible for the payment, as are those enrolled in state assistance programs, and those who may have been excluded from previous federal stimulus payments.

The relief package also raises the amount of money earmarked for grants for small businesses and cultural institutions from $500 million to $2 billion. In addition, it provides a tax credit for businesses forced to take out a PPP load of up to $150,000.

“As we continue to fight the pandemic and recover, I’m grateful for the Legislature’s partnership to provide urgent relief and support for California families and small businesses where it’s needed most,” said Governor Newsom. “From child care, relief for small business owners, direct cash support to individuals, financial aid for community college students and more, these actions are critical for millions of Californians who embody the resilience of the California spirit.”

The new relief package also includes reduced licensing fees for bars and restaurants hit hard by the pandemic. In addition, it offers stipends for child care, and provides more funding for supplemental food assistance.