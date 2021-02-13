Over 40 pounds of meth intercepted

California News

Border Patrol service K-9 alerts to vehicle off of Interstate 5

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested a man Wednesday morning for transporting 41 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

At about 11:30am, the arrestee was observed on Interstate 5 near San Clemente driving erratically. When agents pursued him, he quickly cut across traffic, exited at a nearby rest stop and then parked.

Agents questioned the 20-year-old U.S. citizen at the rest stop and received consent to search his 1998 Ford Mustang. When a service K-9 alerted to the vehicle, the driver admitted fault to possessing narcotics in the vehicle.

“These drugs could have wreaked havoc on any American community. Thankfully, our agents prevented that from happening,” shared San Diego Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

Upon arrest, the man was transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing. Agents found 30 suspicious packages in the trunk of the car when further investigated. Testing confirmed methamphetamine within the packages.

Total confiscation weighed exactly 41.33 pounds with an approximate street value of over $40 thousand. Both the driver and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The man awaits federal prosecution. His vehicle was also seized by the USBP.