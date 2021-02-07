Places of worship can now continue indoor gatherings

California News

Recent court order lessens restrictions on religious services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The most recent Officer Order from the Imperial County Public Health Department has been updated to reflect the updated guidance for religious service. In order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19, singing, chanting and wind instruments are still not allowed.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of South Bay United Pentecostal Church, et al. v Newsom et al., partially granted applicant’s application for injunctive relief. This prohibited the State from restricting indoor services of places of worship under Tier 1 of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Due to Imperial County still being in the purple tier, indoor worship activities must be limited to 25% of capacity.

“As more of the restrictions that have been put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, we must still be mindful of safety precautions that will continue us down the path of improvement,” stated Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. “It is important that we not let our guard down and continue to practice the measures that have been proven to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The California Department of Public Health plans to release finale guidance once the court order has been reviewed further.