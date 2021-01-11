Calfornia tops 30,000 coronavirus deaths

California News

State adds 29,000+ new cases

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California has passed another tragic coronavirus milestone. Monday the state surpassed 30,000 deaths from the virus.

Deaths for the illness have exploded since the second wave hit in October. It took the state six months to record its first 10,000 fatalities. However, in barely a month, the death toll climbed from 20,000, to more than 30,000. Health officials say, just this past weekend, 1,163 Californians died form the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 2,692,542 people have tested positive across the state, nearly 30,000 just this weekend. Coronavirus has now killed 30,003 patients statewide.

Hospitalizations have also exploded, and many hospitals are stretched to the limit. Health officials believe the situation will only worsen in the weeks to come.