California sets deadly record

California News

Golden State sees record number of coronavirus-related fatalities adds 52,000 new cases

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California health officials on Thursday reported a record 379 coronavirus deaths. It's the highest number of single-day deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The California Public Health Department (CPHD) also confirmed more than 52,000 new cases.

The new statistics show the state has seen more than 1,000 deaths in just the past five days, and nearly 106,000 new cases in just two days.

Many of the state's hospitals are running critically low on intensive care space. Intensive care unit (ICU) capacity reached 0% in the Southern and Central California Regions.

The state leads the nation for number of cases. Since the start of the pandemic more than 1.7 million California have tested positive for coronavirus.