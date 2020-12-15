Newsom to holds coronavirus briefing amid huge surge
New cases on Monday topped 42,000, but immunization is underway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to address the state late Tuesday morning amid a huge surge in both new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations.
The state added more than 42,000 new cases of the illness Monday, and lost 155 more lives. To make matters worse, intensive care space in the Southern California dropped to just 2.7%.
However, the coronavirus vaccine has arrived California. An ICU nurse at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on Monday became the first in the state to receive the shot.
California’s initial batch was scheduled to total 325,000 doses arriving over several days. Newsom said another 400,000 doses would arrive next week.
Gov. Gavin Newsom provides a briefing on coronavirus in California
The governor will likely provide an update on vaccine distribution during Tuesday's briefing. It begins at 11:15 a.m. PST/12:15 p.m. MST, and you can watch it here on KYMA.com.
