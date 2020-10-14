Feds show off first, and second, largest meth busts in history

California News

More than a ton of the drug seized during raids near Riverside

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Federal agents say they've made the first, and second, largest methamphetamine busts in history. And now they're showing off part of the massive cache of illegal drugs seized during the pair of recent raids.

The first raid happened October 2nd at a narcotics stash house in Moreno Valley. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says agents seized more than a ton of crystal meth. That's about 2,500 pounds. They also say they confiscated 893 pounds of cocaine, and 13 pounds of heroin.

The bust is part of "Operation Crystal Shield," a large-scale, nationwide operation targeting Mexico's Sinaloa cartel. The DEA began its investigation into the stash house in June.

Then, just last week, Border Patrol agents, acting on DEA intelligence, made a second massive bust.

"Confiscating more than three thousand pounds of meth, 29 kilograms of heroin, 13 kilograms of fentanyl powder, and 16 kilograms of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl." said DEA Agent Timothy Shea."These two seizures are more than enough to provide a dose of meth to ever man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico."

Operation Crystal Shield is a nationwide effort involving as many as 80 investigators in nine cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and Atlanta. So far agents have seized more than 4,800 pounds of meth. They expect to make even more arrests and confiscate even more drugs.