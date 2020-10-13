Skip to Content
Governor reverses parole of convicted cop killer

Newsom intervention prevents release for fourth time

SACRAMENTO,Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A convicted cop killer won't be getting out of prison any time soon, even though the California Parole Board has approved his release, four times.

Governor Gavin Newsom, (D-Calif.), stepped in Monday and reversed parole for 56-year-old Jesus Cecena. Cecena shot andkilled Officer Archie Biggs in 1978. The gunman was just 17-years-old at the time. Prosecutors say Cecena killed Biggs to gain status in his street gang.

A jury found him guilty first degree murder of life and sentenced him to without parole. His sentence later changed under a law allowing juvenile offenders to petition for parole after serving 15-years.

Former California Governor Jerry Brown reversed Cecena's parole three times. Newsom's reversal makes the fourth time he's been denied parole by gubernatorial order.

