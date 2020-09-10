El Dorado fire grows to 12,000+ acres

California News

Massive blaze sparked at gender reveal party

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Dorado Fire has now charred more more than 12,000 acres of land in southern California. Fire crews have it 18% contained.

A pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party sparked the massive blaze.

A number of neighborhoods in San Bernardino County remain under evacuation orders. Getting out became much harder Wednesday, when the fire jumped a highway used as an escape route.