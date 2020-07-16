Fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard finally extinguished

California News

Dozens injured battling blaze aboard war ship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Navy announced Thursday crews have finally put out the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The blaze is the worst inferno in recent years to burn through an American warship outside of combat.

More than 60 people, including sailors and civilians, have been treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion, and smoke inhalation. None are hospitalized.

The Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship. It's primary mission is the delivery of U.S. Marine Corps by helicopter, landing craft, and amphibious vehicles. If can also be used as light-duty air craft carrier if needed.

The ship was undergoing maintenance in the Port of San Diego when the fire broke out. The Navy will have to wait for the steel to cool off before it can assess the level of damage to the vessel. Experts say it would cost as much as $4-billion to replace the ship.