Breaking News: Newsom orders churches and hair salons to close in several counties, including Imperial

California governor extends closer of bars and indoor dining statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom extended the closure of bars and indoor dining across the state Monday afternoon. Newsom also order churches, gyms, and hair salons to shut their doors in several counties, including Imperial.

The governor made the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing. He later tweeted out this list of businesses affected:

-Fitness Centers



-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls

The closure order is in effect for 30 California counties, all of which are seeing continued increases in coronavirus cases.

Counties impacted:



Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

