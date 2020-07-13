Breaking News: Newsom orders churches and hair salons to close in several counties, including Imperial
California governor extends closer of bars and indoor dining statewide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom extended the closure of bars and indoor dining across the state Monday afternoon. Newsom also order churches, gyms, and hair salons to shut their doors in several counties, including Imperial.
The governor made the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing. He later tweeted out this list of businesses affected:
NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020
-Fitness Centers
-Places of Worship
-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors
-Personal Care Services
-Hair Salons and Barbershops
-Malls
The closure order is in effect for 30 California counties, all of which are seeing continued increases in coronavirus cases.
Counties impacted:— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020
Colusa
Contra Costa
Fresno
Glenn
Imperial
Kern
Kings
LA
Madera
Marin
Merced
Monterey
Napa
Orange
Placer
Riverside
Sacramento
San Benito
San Bernardino
San Diego
San Joaquin
Santa Barbara
Solano
Sonoma
Stanislaus
Sutter
Tulare
Yolo
Yuba
Ventura
