Breaking News: Newsom orders churches and hair salons to close in several counties, including Imperial

California governor extends closer of bars and indoor dining statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom extended the closure of bars and indoor dining across the state Monday afternoon. Newsom also order churches, gyms, and hair salons to shut their doors in several counties, including Imperial.

The governor made the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing. He later tweeted out this list of businesses affected:

The closure order is in effect for 30 California counties, all of which are seeing continued increases in coronavirus cases.

