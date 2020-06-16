Fire crews battle wildfire near Bakersfield

California News

Flames burned dangerously close to homes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews in southern California spent the night battling a quick-moving wildfire.

The so-called "Avila Fire" broke out Monday in Avila Beach. That's about 150-miles west of Bakersfield. The blaze has burned more than 450-acres in spite of an all-out overnight assault by fire crews.

Smoke from the fire got so thick Monday, Cal Trans had to shut down Highway 101.

Some people did have to evacuate when the flames burned dangerously close to a cluster of about a hundred homes. Those residents have since been allowed to return home.

So far there have been reports of injuries connected to the wildfire.

Firefighters still don't know what sparked the blaze.