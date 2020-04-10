Skip to Content
The challenges of raising autistic children during a pandemic

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gloria Brambila is a mother of five living in the outskirts of Westmorland with her family she says that getting used to their new normal has been a challenge.

"For Mathew, he was barely starting to participate in different activities and to have friends and he was progressing so this is a setback for not just my son with autism but many families with children and their needs." said Brambila.

Gloria says it’s important to keep children with autism on a routine so she created an elaborate at-home classroom she even created a daily schedule of activities

“We’re working on a visual schedule for Mathew right now instance we have breakfast from 8-830 and then we brush our teeth,” she said.

Gloria says that it’s important for families of children with disabilities to stay united and know they are not alone. She says despite how hard everything is right now her children keep her going.  

“The love of a mother keeps you going no matter what I think you develop a sense of super strength having many children like in my case also when you have children with special needs you don’t know where that strength comes from but you just keep pushing and keep going. And I have five reasons to keep strong.”

Links to resources:

https://www.autismofimperial.org/

https://www.icoe.org/selpa

http://www.elcentrochamber.org/list/member/children-s-foundation-of-the-imperial-valley-3311

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

