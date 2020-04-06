Man poses as ECPD officer in video; talks Coronavirus enforcement

California News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - El Centro Police Department (ECPD) is searching for a man who they believe is impersonating a police officer in a social media video that circulated over the weekend.



The man posted a video on social media wearing an animal face mask and dressed as a cop. It isn't clear if the uniform worn by the man is in fact an ECPD uniform.



In the video, the man talks about enforcing quarantine measures in an El Centro neighborhood.

He also goes on to talk about coronavirus measures the police department is enforcing.



ECPD says the man in the video is not an employee of the department and they are investigating the crime.

If you have any information that can help the department you are asked to call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 352-2111.