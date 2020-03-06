10-year-old prompts SWAT standoff in San Diego

California News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- San Diego Police Officers arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly opened fire on police Thursday, then hid in a shed, prompting a SWAT standoff in the Southcrest area of San Diego.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, the standoff was in a neighborhood just south of National Avenue.

Investigators said police were originally called to the home by the child's family, who said he was acting out-of-control and had both a knife and a hammer.

When officers showed up, they tried to talk to the boy, but he ran into a shed and pulled out a shotgun. The boy fired a round in the officers' direction but did not hit them, police said. Then he returned to the shed and refused to come out.

Officers cleared the family out of the house, blocked the road and staged themselves behind their cars, calling for the boy to come out. Authorities called in a SWAT team, which staged more heavily armed units outside the house.

At some point, officers said the boy fired at them one more time from his hiding place. Again, no one was hurt.