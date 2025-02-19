Two dead after two small planes crash at an Arizona airport

MARANA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are confirmed dead after two small planes crashed at the Marana Regional Airport Wednesday morning.

Marana police say both planes, a Lancair and a Cessna 172, were occupied when they collided before 8:30 a.m.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the crash happened, but say the airport does not have a traffic control tower and operates as an "uncontrolled field."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash.