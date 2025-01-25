YFD responds to residential house fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were taken to the hospital "for smoke-related complaints" following a residential house fire Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, the incident took place at 12:30 p.m. in the area of W. 17th Place and S. 33rd Drive after the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) received "multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire."

Once crews arrived, YFD says they found a "large single-story, single-family home with heavy smoke billowing out of multiple windows and doors," with the homeowners safely evacuating from the home, but one pet was still inside.

YFD says crews "immediately secured a water supply from a near by hydrant and deployed hose lines to gain control of the fire's growth," and said that the fire spread to the attic space.

"Direct fire impingement on roof rafters increase the risk for roof collapse," YFD says.

Because of that, YFD says crews "operated in the 'defensive' operational strategy" to ensure that the fire "was contained to the building of origin."

Two people who were inside the home were taken to Onvida Health "for smoke-related complaints," but YFD says they were in "stable status" at the time they were taken.

YFD also says a firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury "while working on the scene" and was taken to Onvida Health by Rural Metro "for further evaluation."

However, YFD says the pet inside the house died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and YFD says it's being handled by their Community Risk Reduction Division.