CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is on scene Sunday afternoon to battle a brush fire.

According to officials, the brush fire is happening near Calipatria State Prison.

ICFD says while the fire is not threatening any nearby homes or structures, six-to-seven acres are currently being burned.

KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.