Fire in Winterhaven results in a fatality

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County officials are investigating a fire in Winterhaven that resulted in one person's death.

In a press release, the fire broke out Monday in the area of E and 1st Streets, and the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is working with local officials and investigators "to gather all relevant details, which will be shared as they become available."

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by this devastating event...We are committed to working diligently with investigators to uncover the cause of this tragedy while ensuring the safety of our community during this challenging time," said Hector Garcia, the Batallion Chief for ICFD.

The press release says resources are being deployed "strategically to ensure continued public safety across the region."

The fire is currently under investigation, according to the press release, with authorities actively working to determine the cause of the fire.