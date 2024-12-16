3 dead, 7 wounded in a shooting at a Wisconsin school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Three people, including a child, are dead and seven others injured after a shooting Monday at a Christian school in Wisconsin, the police chief says.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes says the suspect shooter is also among the dead.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Multiple injuries have been reported Monday in a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin, police said.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital, police said.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," Madison police said in a statement. "More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

Police had blocked off roads around the school Monday afternoon.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational and has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.