YFD responds to apartment fire, no injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to an apartment fire over the weekend.

In a press release, the incident happened Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of S. Kennedy Lane and E. 23rd Street.

YFD said when Yuma Engine 3 (YE03) arrived, the found an apartment with heavy smoke, prompting them to set up for a "fire attack" while Yuma Engine 2 (YE02), who arrived soon after, "connected to a hydrant and laid a supply line."

YFD further said a primary search of the residence was conduction, to which fire crews gave the "all clear," indicating that no victims were located.

Yuma Ladder 1 (YL01), according to YFD, evacuated the surrounding apartments while YE03 found "a fire on the stove actively burning," prompting them to quickly knockdown the fire.

After that, YFD said crews removed the ceiling and walls, trying to find "any extention of the fire," but said the fire was isolated to the stove and kitchen. No injuries were reported, according to YFD.