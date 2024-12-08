One person dead, another not injured in I-8 crash near Wellton

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday night that left one person dead.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), the crash happened before 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 8, at milepost 29, near Wellton.

AZDPS says both vehicles were driving eastbound, with one vehicle in one lane and one vehicle in the other lane.

For unknown reasons, AZDPS says the vehicle in the first lane "veered" into the second lane, "colliding" with the other vehicle.

The driver in the first vehicle was ejected after the vehicle, according to AZDPS, "lost control and rolled over in the median," and was pronounced dead at the scene. However, AZDPS says the driver in the second vehicle was not injured.

As a result of the crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said, in a Facebook post, that they closed the westbound lane of I-8, and advised drivers to "expect delays and seek an alternate route."

ADOT said the westbound lane of I-8 reopned before 10:00 p.m.