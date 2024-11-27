One person dead in house fire; Rural Metro, YCSO and Red Cross responds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), and the Red Cross responded to a house fire that resulted in one person's death on Tuesday night.

According to the Red Cross, the fire happened in the area of West 4th Street and South 43rd Avenue, near Avenue C.

The Red Cross confirms that one person died in the fire and that they are "waiting for the family to make contact" so they can assist them in the recovery process.

KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.