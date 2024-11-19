Skip to Content
Two people injured following two-vehicle crash

Rural Metro
By
today at 2:09 PM
Published 2:20 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro and Somerton Fire Departments responded to a car crash Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the crash happened at around 5:45am in the area of W. County 19th Street and S. Avenue F.

The post says when crews arrived, they found "a two vehicle t-bone collision with moderate damage to both cars."

Following this, the post says crews worked to rescue the occupants "and stabilize the vehicles," with the Somerton Fire Department (SFD) taking two people to Onvida Health with minor injuries.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

