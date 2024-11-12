President-Elect Trump’s hush money trial sentencing delayed

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NBC News has learned the New York judge who presided over President-Elect Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial has pushed back his ruling on whether to set aside the incoming president's felony convictions.

Lawyers for the president-elect want the case dismissed while prosecutors say they need more time to evaluate the next steps now that the former president has been elected again.

In a letter to the judge, the prosecution agreed with the Trump team's request for a stay to consider the impact of the election.

A week's delay has been granted by the court and prosecutors must now state their position by 10:00am Eastern on November 19.

In May, Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The president-elect has denied any wrongdoing.