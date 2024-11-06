Two brush fires burning in Southern California

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two seperate brush fires have burned structures and prompted road closures and evacuations in parts of Southern California on Wednesday.

This fire along the Malibu Coast, pushed by strong wind gusts, has spread to about 40 acres after it was reported around 9:00am Pacific.

Aerial video of the Broad Fire appeared to show one home on fire as crews worked to extinguish it. The City of Malibu warned residents to be prepared for evacuations and power outages. Smoke drifting across the area led to part of the Pacific Coast Highway being closed.

A second one, dubbed the Mountain Fire is currently burning more than 1,500 acres in Ventura County. The fire department there has ordered evacuations and a view from the air showed multiple structures on fire.

Several people have been injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment. Officials say 140 firefighters, along with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, are working the blaze.

The cause of both fires have yet to be determined.