Teri Garr, “Toostie” and “Young Frankenstein” actor, dies at 79

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Teri Garr has died. The popular comedic actor starred in some of the most memorable films of the 1970s and 80s.

These include "Tootsie" starring alongside Dustin Hoffman, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the sci-fi classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Mr. Mom" starring alongside Michael Keaton, and Mel Brooks' irreverent take on the horror genre "Young Frankenstein" with co-star Gene Wilder.

For "Friends" fans, Garr had a recurring role as Lisa Kudrow's mother on the popular show.

According to her publicist, Garr passed away from complications due to multiple sclerosis.

She was was 79-years-old.