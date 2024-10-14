Victim who died after being hit by a train identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department has identified the victim who died after a train hit her last week.

In a press release, YPD identified the victim as 45-year-old Margarita Koolick, and next of kin was notified.

On Friday, Koolick was on a railroad track in the area of South Gila Street when a Union Pacific train struck her, according to YPD.

Following this, YPD said Koolick suffered "fatal injuries."

The investigation is ongoing, and YPD is asking anyone with any information about the case to call them at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.