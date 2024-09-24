Brett Favre announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre said he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The famed quarterback revealed his diagnosis while he was testifying in front of the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The hearing on welfare reform comes amid a civil lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi in which Favre is named in a welfare fraud scheme.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others and I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's," Favre shared.

A 2020 state audit found that over $77 million from Mississippi's welfare program was used improperly.

A portion of the money reportedly went to Prevacus, a company that was seeking to develop a concussion drug.

According to the state's lawsuit, Favre was the company's largest individual outside investor.

He has not been charged criminally, but he is one of more than three dozen people and entities named in the state's lawsuit to recover some of the funds.

Favre notably starred for the Green Bay Packers in his career, winning a Super Bowl and three League MVPs.