Skip to Content
Breaking News

Brett Favre announces Parkinson’s diagnosis

NBC News
By , ,
today at 10:46 AM
Published 11:17 AM

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre said he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The famed quarterback revealed his diagnosis while he was testifying in front of the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The hearing on welfare reform comes amid a civil lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi in which Favre is named in a welfare fraud scheme.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others and I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's," Favre shared.

A 2020 state audit found that over $77 million from Mississippi's welfare program was used improperly.

A portion of the money reportedly went to Prevacus, a company that was seeking to develop a concussion drug.

According to the state's lawsuit, Favre was the company's largest individual outside investor.

He has not been charged criminally, but he is one of more than three dozen people and entities named in the state's lawsuit to recover some of the funds.

Favre notably starred for the Green Bay Packers in his career, winning a Super Bowl and three League MVPs.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content