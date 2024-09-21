Skip to Content
Two vehicles crash in front of local Sprouts Farmers Market

KYMA
today at 9:58 AM
Published 12:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two vehicles crashed in front of each other near Sprouts Farmers Market Saturday morning.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 16th Street to remove some plywood off the road, resulting in the road being blocked off.

Once the plywood was removed, ADOT was about to reopen the road when a white Nissan Sentra drove in front of the ADOT vehicle, resulting in a crash, according to YPD. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

KYMA will keep you keep you updated on this breaking news story.

