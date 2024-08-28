Skip to Content
Dateland man arrested for igniting several brush fires

today at 1:39 PM
DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) arrested a Dateland man Monday.

According to AZDPS, the man, 39, was arrested for igniting "several brush fires between Gila Bend and Dateland along Interstate 8 and was nearly struck by vehicular traffic while running in the traffic lanes."

Following the arrest, AZDPS says the man was then booked into the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Jail on the following charges:

  • Reckless burning
  • Failure to comply with a police officer
  • Resisting arrest
  • Criminal nuisance
  • Obstructing a highway

Dillon Fuhrman

