Dateland man arrested for igniting several brush fires

DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) arrested a Dateland man Monday.

According to AZDPS, the man, 39, was arrested for igniting "several brush fires between Gila Bend and Dateland along Interstate 8 and was nearly struck by vehicular traffic while running in the traffic lanes."

Following the arrest, AZDPS says the man was then booked into the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Jail on the following charges:

Reckless burning

Failure to comply with a police officer

Resisting arrest

Criminal nuisance

Obstructing a highway

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.