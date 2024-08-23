Skip to Content
El Centro man stabbed, reportedly in critical condition

today at 8:08 PM
Published 8:28 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured.

According to a press release, BPD responded to the area of C Street and Eastern Avenue after receiving a call at around 8:30am Friday regarding a man from El Centro suffering multiple stab wounds.

After arriving and finding the man, the man was taken "via air ambulance service to an out-of-county hospital for additional treatment," according to BPD.

BPD says at this time, the man is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has information regarding the case, they should call Detective Martinez at (760) 344-2111.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

