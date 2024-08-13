IID announces approval of new conservation agreeement

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has announced the approval of a new conservation agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday.

In a press release, the System Conservation Implementation Agreement (SCIA) was approved by IID's Board of Directors to provide funding for "the implementation of conservation programs from 2024 through 2026 to conserve up to 300,000 acre-feet a year of water that will remain in Lake Mead to aid the drought-stricken Colorado River."

"The decisive action taken by our Board today demonstrates how the District and our water users work together to make meaningful contributions to the Colorado River and the Salton Sea. We value the collaborative relationship with the Bureau of Reclamation that has allowed us to craft an agreement we can all support and make a difference." Gina Dockstader, IID Director and Salton Sea Authority President

"IID's efforts provide an example for other states and regions to follow as we plan for a drier future in the Colorado River basin. IID has cleared enormous hurdles to make this deal happen — there is no excuse for inaction anywhere along the river." JB Hamby, IID Vice Chairman and Colorado River Commissioner for California

