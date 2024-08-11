NWS issues flash flood warning for parts of Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for the southwestern part of Imperial County.

According to NWS, "Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the warned area."

NWS says between one- and two-inches of rain had fallen, with flash flooding still ongoing and the road along State Route (SR) 98 is closed.

NWS also says Octotillo and Coyote Wells are the areas that will experience flash flooding.

In addition, NWS is asking drivers to turn around as "most flood deaths occur in vehicles," to be "aware of your surroundings," and to not drive on flooded roads.

NWS says the warning will remain in effect until 8:15pm Sunday.