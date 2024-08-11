Skip to Content
Breaking News

Four people injured in Arizona shooting, investigation ongoing

By , ,
today at 3:43 PM
Published 4:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in Tucson early Sunday morning.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call just before 2:45am and heard gunshots.

They arrived at the scene to find three victims, two with life threatening injuries. A fourth victim arrived at the hospital a short time later.

According to officials, some nearby businesses sustained damage from the shooting.

Several people have been detained who police say may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content