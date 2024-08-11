Four people injured in Arizona shooting, investigation ongoing

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in Tucson early Sunday morning.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call just before 2:45am and heard gunshots.

They arrived at the scene to find three victims, two with life threatening injuries. A fourth victim arrived at the hospital a short time later.

According to officials, some nearby businesses sustained damage from the shooting.

Several people have been detained who police say may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.