County of Imperial issues PSA on road closure

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial has issued a public service announcement (PSA) on a road closure Wednesday.

According the PSA, the road, which the County named Cuff Road, is closed from Beal to Coachella Canal due to a storm flooding.

The PSA says the road is closed from Wednesday to "until further notice," and the County is recommending drivers to find an alternate route.

If you run into an emergency, call the Department of Public Works at (442) 265-1818.