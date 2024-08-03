Skip to Content
Rural Metro put out fire that destroyed a date-packing building

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) says the fire that destroyed a date-packing building has been put out.

According to RMFD, the fire took several hours to put out and exposures of the flames were in all directions.

Rural Metro also says it spreak quickly due to the burning embers being carried by the wind, and that mutual aid was also given from several agencies.

Rural Metro got the call around 2:40pm Friday, letting them know about the fire, where several pallets of boxes were in flames.

The warehouse serves as a storage unit full of cardboard material for packing dates.

Thankfully, the packing facility itself was not affected and no injuries were reported. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

